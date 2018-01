Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is coming up and with it the showing of a fictional reimagining of the Civil Rights leader.

The Mountaintop is a play following Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on Earth. Sydni Anderson speaks with Michael Cochran, executive director of the Market House Theatre, on the message of the play and diversity in theater.

The Mountaintop runs through Jan. 21 on Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.