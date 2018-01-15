Martin Luther King Honored with Lexington's Annual March

This April will mark half a century since the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. In keeping with a decades old observance, hundreds Monday morning marched through the center of downtown Lexington to honor King’s legacy.

As always on the third Monday in January, people representing various organizations marched together preparing for what some say is a pivotal year.

“The next year in 2018 is really critical. 2017 seemed like a very long year, thanks to our president,” said Kentucky Dream Coalition Organizer Milton-Meza Delossantos.

“We wanted to honor Dr. Martin Luther King today because we’re walking for him because he walked for us,” said Veroqua Moore who marched with her four children.

“Teaching our children about love and respect, and you know, just showing up,” noted Geriann Blevins who was with a group of 50 or so from the Lexington School.

Macy Blevins and Maren Johnson, both 13, said diversity is a significant part of their schooling. “We spend so much time together that it’s just like easy and we’re just used to it by now. Yeah, we’ve been together for 11 years now, so it’s not a thing. And our school just teaches us to be friends with everyone. So, it’s not hard at all,” said Blevins and Johnson.

Christopher Jackson said Monday’s march carries on a legacy. The Lexington man believes his town is doing well when it comes to getting along. “I think there’s such a diverse group of people living in Lexington that we above the national norm as far as understanding. I do believe that. Just look, look around. I mean that isn’t representative of everybody that should be here, but it’s representative of those of us who are here. So, that’s making a statement right there,” said Jackson.

A number of activities were held to recognize the civil rights leaders including a showing of the movie Hidden Figures at the Kentucky Theater.

