'Marsy's Law' Expanding Crime Victims' Rights to Go to Kentucky Ballot

Kentucky voters will decide whether to add to the state's constitution and give expanded rights to crime victims.

The House voted 87-3 Wednesday to pass the proposed constitutional amendment. The measure has already won overwhelming support in the Senate.

The proposal's next stop will be on the November ballot. Known as Marsy's Law, the proposal would increase the rights of crime victims and their families.

Those guarantees would include the right to notice of court proceedings, the right to be present at judicial hearings and the right to be heard at pleas and other proceedings.