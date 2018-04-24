Marshall County Students Hopeful School Renovations Could Fix ‘Bottlenecking’

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Taylor Inman

  Students from Marshall County High School said they are concerned with vulnerabilities in the school’s safety plan.

A group of students discussed concerns last week at the Marshall County Public Library in Benton with retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant and Democratic candidate for Marshall County sheriff Trent Weaver.

Freshmen Lela Free said she is most concerned with the unintended effects of the metal detector system. Currently, students are wanded as they enter the school each morning. Free said this creates a ‘bottleneck’ of students waiting in a small space with no protection.

 

Heather Adams is a parent and said it gives her son anxiety. “They are standing in this line, all pushed together, and these people aren’t checked...know what I’m saying? They’re just riped to be gunned down,” Adams said.

 

A portion of Marshall County High School is scheduled to be renovated this summer. Students at the meeting said the renovations may help alleviate the bottlenecking issue.

 

“A lot of these plans have already been in the works prior to the shooting,” said Superintendent Trent Lovett said. “We’ve been in the planning stages for these renovations for a couple of years.”

 

Lovett said the renovation plans include efforts to improve school safety, including limiting the number of entrances and adding a ‘buzz-in’ system at the front office. He said the high school has 86 doors. He said the renovations will include changes to the commons area, library, cafeteria, front office and the school bus drop off area.  

 

The students at the Friday meeting spoke at the local March For Our Lives rally last month.

 

Junior Keaton Conner said she wants routine school inspections to look at how to make the building safer.


“I met with Governor Matt Bevin and asked if he would be supportive of state funding for someone to come examine our school and tell us what needs to be remodeled, because I know our school is looking at that, but not every school is,” Conner said.

 

Another concern brought up by students included racial and cultural sensitivity training for resource officers. They said they wanted officers that would be able to provide a sense of safety, while being able to work well with children.

 

Adams asked Trent Weaver if he is supportive of arming teachers. He said he is only supportive of the idea if the teacher is as trained as a law enforcement officer and if they kept the weapon stored where no student could get to it.

Adams said the group of students will meet with other local sheriff candidates to discuss similar topics.

 

Tags: 
marshall county high school
March For Our Lives

Related Content

Gun Reform Hard Sell in Rural Kentucky After School Shooting

By 18 hours ago
Nicole Erwin / WKMS

Jeff Dysinger's daughter survived two bullets from a classmate at her Kentucky high school this year, but he hasn't joined in the national outcry over guns that escalated after 17 people died in a Florida school shooting three weeks later.

Tennessee Restaurant Foots Bill for Marshall High School Team

By Apr 14, 2018
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The track team from a Kentucky high school where a deadly shooting happened received a warm welcome at a Tennessee restaurant.

Marshall County High School Mourns Classmates During Statewide Moment of Silence

By Apr 20, 2018
Keaton Conner

Students at Marshall County High School participated in a statewide moment of silence this morning, to remember the lives of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope--two 15-year-old students who lost their lives to a shooter at the school January 23rd.

Deep In Gun Country, Students Speak Out On Gun Violence

By & Mar 24, 2018
Nicole Erwin | Ohio Valley ReSource

Gun culture runs deep in much of the Ohio Valley, where hunting is a revered tradition and the majority of state lawmakers in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia boast “A” ratings from the National Rifle Association.