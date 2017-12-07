Marshall County Fiscal Court Approves Option for Prospective Industrial Park

The Marshall County Fiscal Court has approved a three-year option agreement on a prospective industrial park.

The 300-acre site called ‘Southwest One’ costs the county an annual fee of $30,000. The term is renewable.

Marshall County Economic Development Director Josh Tubbs said the county envisions turning the property into a multi-tenant park hosting different industry sectors like automotive supply and assembly and small to mid-size manufacturing projects.

“This park completely changes the game for Marshall County in economic development. We will essentially go from not having a site to put in front of a company to having a site big enough to host a number of projects," Tubbs said.

Tubb said the park will “diversify the economic landscape” of the region and says he is excited to see growing industries show interest in the site. Southwest One is a mile from 1-69 and has four-lane access.

The term gives the county time to create a "plan of action" to develop the site, Tubbs said, adding "The bigger our inventory of quality sites in West Kentucky, the more attention that we will get from companies."