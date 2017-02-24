Marshall Co. Health Dept. Urges Flu Shots After Recent Outbreaks Led to Deaths

Marshall County has had four confirmed deaths in the past week related to the flu. According to the County Health Department all four of the victims were elderly.

Public Information Officer Jennifer Brown says the exact strain of flu is not known until lab results are returned. Brown says while the elderly and young children are vulnerable during flu season, everyone should be aware of the risks.

“We just want people to know that just because it’s nice outside, we’ve had great weather, that we do have widespread flu activity. And that we encourage people to get their flu shot if they didn’t get it in the fall- it’s not too late," Brown said.

Beyond getting a flu shot, Brown said the best thing people can do to not spread the flu is to stay home and cover sneezes and coughs.

The health department has issued a letter to the county school system warning of the outbreak and urging vaccination.