Marion Wastewater Plant Moves Towards Construction

Credit Cristinistor, 123rf Stock Photo

A wastewater plant in Crittenden County is inching towards construction.

Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said engineers are working on preliminary designs, including environmental and historical evaluations, for the new facility to be located on Pippi Hardin Boulevard. Ledford said the new plant will primarily serve the Marion city limits.

 

“In the end you’ll have a facility that is up to date within state and federal guidelines and a facility that can test at the level expected moving forward,” Ledford said.

 

Ledford said the new wastewater plant will meet higher standards for testing wastewater. He says the next phase of development is determining what the plant will look like. The new facility has an estimated cost between 10 and 12 million dollars.  Construction is expected to begin next Spring.

 

