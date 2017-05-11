M.A.K.U SoundSystem On World Cafe

We're going dancing in this Latin Roots session with M.A.K.U SoundSystem. It's an eight-piece band based in New York City, but most of its members are originally from Colombia. Going on its seventh year as a band, M.A.K.U SoundSystem has independently released two full-length albums and one EP and toured across the U.S. Hear the band playfully explore its roots in a live session with songs from its latest album, Mezcla, in the player above, and catch the complete performance via VuHaus below.



