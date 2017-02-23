Madisonville Student to Compete in National 'Doodle 4 Google' Competition

A middle school student in Madisonville could have her art showcased on Google’s homepage.

Eighth grader Conley Sewalls won the statewide round of the national ‘Doodle 4 Google’ art contest. Sewalls was surprised in a school assembly announcing her as the state winner.

Google Program Manager Jackie Lau said the contest draws thousands of entries from each state and more than 100,000 nationwide. Sewalls was awarded a Google pixel tablet and advances to the national contest. James Madison Middle School principal Tim Roy said Google worked with the school and her parents to keep the ceremony a secret.

“Coming into the ceremony she had no idea what was about to happen and she was every emotional and when she came onto the floor she was crying. She didn’t know that her parents were going to be there either because she didn’t know it was going to happen so when she saw them they walked out onto the floor and she ran to them and fell into their arms,” Roy said.

Sewalls’ artwork now competes against 52 others to be featured on Google’s homepage. Online public voting will determine the winner who will also receive a Chromebook, a 30,000 dollar scholarship, a trip to Google headquarters and a $50,000 dollar technology grant to the school or nonprofit of their choice. Sewalls has designated her middle school as the recipient for the tech grant if she wins.

Voting opens this evening at 6 until March 6. The competition’s theme this year was ‘What I see for the future.’