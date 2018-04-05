Madisonville Soccer Coach Sentenced for Sexual Relationship with Minor Player

  A former assistant soccer coach at Madisonville North Hopkins High School is being sentenced to 5 years in prison after an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor player.

That’s according to the state Attorney General’s office. 33-year-old Michael Dugger of Madisonville pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

Dugger deleted data on his phone to cover up his relationship with the minor.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years after he serves his jail sentence.

The Madisonville Police Department arrested Dugger in May 2017. The department investigated the case with assistance from the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case. Dugger’s formal sentencing is May 29.

 

