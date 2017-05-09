Madisonville Primrose Project to Cut Down on City Maintenance Costs

A Madisonville beatification project that turned sidewalk buffers into primrose gardens may save the city money.

The project launched around this time last year, following three years of studying and testing primrose patches through the Madisonville America in Bloom program. President of the Downtown Turnaround project Jenny Gibson said the primroses choke out weeds in the buffers and reduce mowing costs.

“Once we have the plants established it’s kind of a rolling thing,” Gibson said. “Not only is it pretty but it's far less maintenance for the city overall so it should in the long run save the city money.”

Gibson said the effort has also garnered the most positive comments of any revitalization project she’s ever worked on.

“I remember this one post saying that I turned on to Art Street and I was immediately happy,” Gibson said. “And that was such a good feeling because that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to encourage residents to take pride in their community.”

Gibson said the ultimate goal of the project is to spread the flowers throughout the town and launch an annual primrose festival. The Downtown Turnaround Partnership, volunteers and local contractors maintain the perennial flowers.