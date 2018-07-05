Madisonville Fireworks Tent Goes Up In Flames, Arson Suspected

The owner of a fireworks tent in Madisonville had their Fourth of July go up in flames after the business caught fire early Thursday morning.

Madisonville Police Public Information Officer Andy Rush said the incident is being investigated as arson.

He said his department got a call at 3:45 this morning that the tent was on fire, but says it was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire trucks arrived.

“Of course fireworks were going everywhere and then what we did was corner off the area and tried to ensure that nobody approached it and everybody was safe," Rush said. "There were no injuries. The tent was probably pretty much a total loss; I don’t think they are going to be able to recoup that.”

A tent storing fireworks caught fire in Madisonville, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. Police say the incident is being investigated as arson. pic.twitter.com/WQfpvy2MVR — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2018

Rush said the owner of the business told authorities she heard people outside the tent before the fire happened. She said she left the area because she felt uneasy.

Rush said there are no estimates of how much inventory was lost. He said authorities have interviewed several people but have no suspects.

The department is asking for public assistance through the Hopkins County Crimestopper website.