Madisonville Fireworks Tent Goes Up In Flames, Arson Suspected

By 1 hour ago
  • Arson is suspected by law enforcement after a fireworks tent went up in flames on the day after the Fourth of July.
    Arson is suspected by law enforcement after a fireworks tent went up in flames on the day after the Fourth of July.
    Eric Kilby / Wikimedia Commons, (CC, BY-SA 2.0)

The owner of a fireworks tent in Madisonville had their Fourth of July go up in flames after the business caught fire early Thursday morning. 

Madisonville Police Public Information Officer Andy Rush said the incident is being investigated as arson.

He said his department got a call at 3:45 this morning that the tent was on fire, but says it was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire trucks arrived. 

“Of course fireworks were going everywhere and then what we did was corner off the area and tried to ensure that nobody approached it and everybody was safe," Rush said. "There were no injuries. The tent was probably pretty much a total loss; I don’t think they are going to be able to recoup that.”

Rush said the owner of the business told authorities she heard people outside the tent before the fire happened. She said she left the area because she felt uneasy. 

Rush said there are no estimates of how much inventory was lost. He said authorities have interviewed several people but have no suspects.

The department is asking for public assistance through the Hopkins County Crimestopper website.

Tags: 
arson
Fourth of July
madisonville

Related Content

This July 4, Don't Be Like These Dummies: How Not To Set Off Fireworks

By Jul 3, 2018

Every summer on the National Mall, in the heart of the nation's capital, there's a free public event — a series of fireworks for all to see.

It's America's annual explosive celebration ... of safety.

It's the Consumer Product Safety Commission's day to blow up mannequins.

This year, it was observed on June 27.

How The Story Of Beer Is The Story Of America

By Jul 3, 2017

If you crack open a beer this Fourth of July, history might not be the first thing on your mind. But for Theresa McCulla, the first brewing historian at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, the story of beer is the story of America.

"If you want to talk about the history of immigration in America, or urbanization or the expansion of transportation networks, really any subject that you want to explore, you can talk about it through beer," McCulla says.

Clarksville Police: Three Vehicles Set Ablaze, Case Like This Not Seen in Years

By Jun 11, 2018
Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department

The Clarksville Police Department is suspecting arson after three vehicles were set on fire in a neighborhood within two hours of each other early Monday morning.