Lyon County Youth Group Heading to Texas to Aid Harvey Victims

A youth group from Lyon County is planning a trip to Texas to aid victims of Harvey flooding.

Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White will accompany the Doulos Youth Group this weekend to distribute locally-donated items to shelters on the outskirts of Houston.

“There’s a lot of people in our communities that want to give but can’t go, so we’re the ones that go if others can donate items," White said.

White said the group will assist small communities on the margins of the flooding. He said these communities may be left out of some of the aid efforts as there is such a great need in Houston.

The group heads out Saturday and will say until Monday.

They are asking for donations of money, food, first aid kits and hygiene items. They are not accepting clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at the Old Courthouse, White’s office in Eddyville, Lendmark in Princeton, or at WKDZ in Cadiz.

Here is the list provided by White: