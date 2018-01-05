Lyft Services Now Offering Rides and Jobs In Madisonville

Madisonville residents looking for a ride across town can now use the ride-sharing service Lyft. Local driver Craig Ferecki said the area could benefit from Lyft, as it serves as an alternative to taxicabs and public buses that only offer services certain times during the week.

“There is actually no competition per say, compared to Lyft services. We do have some taxi's in Madisonville but the major complaint I have heard, is response time is slow and cost is high.” Ferecki explained. “We do have bus services in Madisonville, the local transit system. But it only runs Monday through Friday, so evenings and weekends are wide open for services like Lyft.”

Ferecki said he heard about Lyft after his daughter used the service while traveling. He had been meaning to find part-time work and said Lyft ended up being an option.



“To be a driver it just takes having a decent vehicle.” Ferecki said. That vehicle has to pass inspection and the driver has to complete a background check. “So, there aren't any costs per-say to be a driver. Other than owning a vehicle and having insurance and that sort of thing.” He said.

“I basically turn on the app when I want to work and I turn off the app when I don't want to work so it is a very flexible job.”

It took less than two weeks for Ferecki to start working part-time. He works some weeknights and during the weekend and says he averages an extra $100 dollars a week.

“I gave Lyft rides the last two evenings and just to take someone across town was only about $4 or $5. We do charge per mile and the amount of time you are in the vehicle. But generally to go across town or even a 10 or 15 mile trip is going to be $10 to $15 dollars.” Ferecki said.

President of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Cooperation Ray Hagerman said the more people hear about the service, the more he anticipates its use.

The service is looking to hire more drivers in Madisonville. Ferecki says he’d help train anyone interested. Right now, the only drivers in town are Ferecki and his wife.

“I had my first Lyft hug last night. I had a gentleman I picked up, he was so ecstatic and excited about lyft being here in Madisonville. He said 'my gosh we have needed this for years.' So now, so many of his worries are gone.” Ferecki said being a Lyft driver has been rewarding the two months he has worked.

“Having more Lyft drivers is nothing but a bonus. It's been a very satisfying experience the two months that I have been doing it. I would love for other people to sign up.”