Louisville Hospital Mulls Abortion Clinic Transfer Agreement Requests

The new management of the University of Louisville Hospital is considering two local clinics' request for transfer agreements the state says they need to provide abortions.

The Courier-Journal reports hospital CEO Ken Marshall told members of the University Medical Center board Tuesday that Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc. and EMW Women's Surgical Center have requested agreements to transfer patients to the hospital in an emergency.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has cited allegedly deficient transfer agreements to deny Planned Parenthood's downtown Louisville clinic a license in an attempt to revoke the license of EMW, Kentucky's last abortion provider.

EMW and Planned Parenthood are challenging the state law requiring hospital transfer agreements, with a trial scheduled next month.

Marshall says the board hasn't taken action on the requests.