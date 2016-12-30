Longtime Paducah Radio Personality Ed Taylor Killed in Accident

Longtime Paducah radio personality William "Ed" Taylor was struck and killed in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Thursday evening.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department said in a release, 41-year-old Kasi Greenwell of Paducah struck 76-year-old Taylor while he was presumably walking across the roadway to retrieve his mail. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a resume, Taylor was a western Tennessee native with a long career in radio: working as a disc jockey at Tennessee stations in the early 1960s before joining WPAD in Paducah where he served as an early morning host and play-by-play announcer for Paducah Tilghman High School unti 1983. After movnig back to Tennessee for various positions at radio stations, in 1997 he returned to Paducah, where he joined Bristol Broadcasting and served as a sportscaster for Paducah Tilghman games.

Greenwell was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

According to Paducah Tilghman High School's Facebook page, Taylor's funeral arrangements are pending.