London Doctor Sentenced on Health Care Fraud

A London, Kentucky physician faces up to a decade in prison after being convicted of health care fraud.

A jury has found Dr. Anis Chalhoub guilty of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers by implanting medically unnecessary pacemakers in his patients.

Between 2007 and 2011, Chalhoub implanted more than 230 pacemakers in patients at St. Joseph London Hospital.

A number of patients testified at trial that Chalhoub pressured them into getting the procedures and gave them misleading information about their health conditions.

The jury also heard evidence that health insurers incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses from the unnecessary procedures.

Chalhoub will be sentenced in August.