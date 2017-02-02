Local Ministers Denounce Immigration Ban

Two area faith leaders are expressing opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order related to immigration and refugees.

Minister Bob Palmer from Sulphur Well Church of Christ near Paris, Tennessee, said he doesn’t know if it’s irony or divinely inspired that his church chose this year to focus on the idea of community. He said there are many cases in Biblical scripture where Jesus reaches out to “those with no voice” and that modern Christians who don’t align themselves in the same way have a disconnect.

“I don’t see how how followers of Jesus can do any type of action that would alienate other people.” Palmer said.



Reverend Matt Bradley from St. John's Episcopal Church in Murray said Episcopal faith places an emphasis on ministry to immigrants and refugees. He said if the goal of the ban is national security, then the U.S. should be helping all people flee from terrorism.





“If we’re wanting to help keep people safe from terrorism then there’s a real impetus to welcome people fleeing from terrorism in their countries, places where people need help.” Bradley said.

Several officials from the Episcopal Church have put out statements saying that they don’t support the ban, as well as the Southern Baptist Convention, who sent a letter to the President asking him to clarify details on the order and resume the refugee program as soon as possible.