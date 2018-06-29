Local 'March For Our Lives' Organizers Plan To Protest Upcoming NRA President Appearance

  • A family protesting at west Kentucky's 'March For Our Lives' rally last spring. Orgnizers from the event are now turning their attention towards demonstrating outside of a local Republican rally in August featuring the president of the NRA.
    Taylor Inman / WKMS

Organizers of the 'March For Our Lives' rally in Marshall County last spring plan to demonstrate outside of a local Republican rally in August featuring the president of the National Rifle Association.

Bobbi Foust said the GOP has the right to invite whoever they want to speak, but said inviting Oliver North is insensitive to those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting in January.

"Because there are probably students at Marshall County High School who are children of GOP members who are scarred, mentally scarred, emotionally scarred from that shooting," said Foust.

Foust said Marshall students who participated in the March rally that called for stricter gun laws and safer schools are leading the planning process for the upcoming demonstration.

Marshall GOP Chair Danny Holt has said insensitivity was never his group’s intent and considered that some might not like North’s appearance.

North was named NRA president in May and is known for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.

He is scheduled to speak at the “Night Before Fancy Farm” GOP rally in Murray State University’s Lovett Auditorium on August 3.

