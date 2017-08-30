Local Community Kitchen Expands Operations Into Larger Building

By 1 hour ago

  

Credit Marcella's Kitchen Facebook Page

A community kitchen in Benton is expanding operations by moving into a building that could potentially double the amount of people they serve.

Marcella’s Kitchen currently operates in a Lion’s Club building in Draffenville and serves more than 1,000 people each month.

Marcella Perkins said the community kitchen will be closing on the Stilley Professional Building on Friday. She said the new location will be more centralized and easier for people to get to.

“More people in Benton can walk to where we’re going to be. It will be a location I think they can walk to. Also I believe kids in the summertime will be more apt to bicycle to us.”

 

Perkins said it will take about a year to renovate and move into the new the building, which had been used as a doctor’s office. Marcella’s Kitchen opened in 2011.

 

