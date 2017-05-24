Local Businesses Could Benefit from Using Paducah Foreign Trade Zone, Riverport Director Says

By 1 hour ago

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority said the economic impact of the city’s new foreign trade zone designation ultimately depends on local businesses.

Foreign-Trade Zones are legally considered outside of United States of Customs territory. This means goods may be brought on to the site duty-free and without formal Customs entry. Riverport Authority Executive Director Bill Miller said he hopes the zone will bring in more business to the region.

 

“Here in the Purchase Area are quite a few companies that could benefit from a foreign trade zone,” Miller said. “It’s just a matter of getting in touch with those companies and have them look at it. It’s a decision that the companies themselves will have to make on it.”

 

Miller said he encourages anyone importing goods to consider the zone and contact the Riverport Authority. Paducah became the fourth foreign trade zone in Kentucky around this time last year.

 

Tags: 
Foreign-trade zone
Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority

Related Content

Paducah-McCracken Co. Riverport Now Active Foreign Trade Zone

By Jun 6, 2016
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority is now an active Foreign Trade Zone. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol approved the authority late last year and activated the site last week as Trade Zone 294.