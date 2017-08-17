Local Astronomer Gives Tips on What to Look For During the Eclipse

By 28 seconds ago

Tree leaf projections of eclipse
Credit Ellywa via Wikimedia Commons

A local astronomy group is preparing people for Monday’s total solar eclipse by offering tips for eclipse viewing. West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers Club outreach coordinator James Phfistner said people should watch for natural phenomena like shadow bands, tree leaf projections of the eclipse and the “diamond ring effect”.

“Seconds before real totality when the sun is totality blacked out by the moon you get this big flash of light that looks like a diamond ring,” Phfistner said.

Phistner said shadow bands or  “waves of light”  can be reflected on white surfaces like sheets of paper. He said people can also view projections of the eclipse through tree leaf shadows on the ground.

"Through the leaves, you actually see the sun looking like half moons,” he said.

Phistner said he has seen countless partial and annular eclipses, but the Great American eclipse will be his first time seeing a total eclipse.

The Astronomers’ Club will be at Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory this weekend to help others practice solar viewing for the eclipse. Totality will last for 2 minutes and 13 seconds at Golden Pond.

Phfistner said the Great American Eclipse will be the first total eclipse to occur exclusively on U.S. soil since the nation’s creation.

 

Tags: 
Great American Eclipse
total solar eclipse
West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers

Related Content

How Eclipses Changed History

By Aug 16, 2017

In July of 1878, Vassar professor Maria Mitchell led a team of astronomers to the new state of Colorado to observe a total solar eclipse. In a field outside of Denver, they watched as the sun went dark and a feathery fan of bright tendrils — the solar corona — faded into view.

Why Future Earthlings Won't See Total Solar Eclipses

By Aug 14, 2017

Anyone who gets to see the total solar eclipse on August 21 will be lucky — and humanity is lucky to live on a planet that even has this kind of celestial event.

Mercury and Venus, after all, don't even have moons. Mars has a couple, but they're too small to completely blot out the sun. Gas giants like Jupiter do have big moons, but they don't have solid surfaces where you could stand and enjoy an eclipse.

And, even with solid land and a moon, Earth only gets its gorgeous total solar eclipses because of a cosmic coincidence.