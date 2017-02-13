Local Artist's Work To Be Displayed In Frankfort

West Kentucky artist Eva King will display her work on the walls of the capitol for the 3rd time as part of a Kentucky Arts Council exhibit. The “Kentucky Visions at the Capitol” exhibit features 58 individual pieces by Kentucky Crafted artists as well as Al Smith Individual Artist Fellowship recipients.

King said her piece titled “Sweet Tea with Lemon”, is a portrait she completed of her cousin after seeing her for the first time in 20 years. King said she likes to deal in the subject matter of everyday life in Western Kentucky, and that "sweet tea is definitely a part of that". The exhibit will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday and located at the Annex from Feb. 7th through March 31st.