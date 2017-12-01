Livingston Co. Lawyer Running for State Rep. of House District 4

Livingston County lawyer Abigail Barnes is running for Kentucky’s District Four State House seat.

Barnes has recently filed to run as a Democrat for the 2018 race. Barnes said she would go to Frankfort “fighting for the people.”

“I think that at this time with the climate being what it is in politics, we need people who are willing to get in there and make an effort to try and change that,” Barnes said.

Barnes said if elected she would help resolve the pension crisis and would work to keep promises in office. She is a graduate of Emerge Kentucky--a program that trains democratic women for success in public office. Barnes said Emerge prepared her to run a “valuable campaign.”

District four includes Livingston, Crittenden and Caldwell counties and part of Christian county. Incumbent Republican Representative Lynn Bechler has filed for reelection. The primary election is on May 22.