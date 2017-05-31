Live Lunch with Big Atomic, This Friday

Former WKMS Battle of the Bands champions, and Kentucky jam-rock darlings, Big Atomic, make their presence felt this Friday, June 2nd, on Live Lunch. With Murray roots and a multifaceted sound, Big Atomic incorporate funk, soul, R&B, rock and pop into a unique package that enlivens and entertains. Tune in this Friday at noon on your radio, online, or view the video stream on Facebook Live, to hear an hour of performance and conversation with Big Atomic.

Made possible with support from Murray State's Digital Media Services and Just Hamburgers in Paducah.