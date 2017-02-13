Listen: KET Premieres 'Journey to Recovery' Documentary Focusing on Opioid Epidemic

KET Premieres a new documentary tonight focusing on the opioid epidemic and dives deep into treatment options across the commonwealth.

Opioids – including heroin and prescription opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone – killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, more than any year on record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths due to opioid overdoses claim the lives of 91 Americans every day.

Listen to the interview with Producer/Director Justin Allen.

Journey to Recovery, narrated by Grammy-nominated recording artist and Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson, airs Monday, Feb. 13 at 8/7 pm on KET.

The documentary examines an array of treatment and recovery programs offered across the state, including abstinence-only programs – such as faith-based and 12-step based programs – as well as medication-assisted treatment programs.

Immediately following at 9/8 pm, KET’s Inside Opioid Addiction Forum, hosted by Renee Shaw, brings together policy makers, treatment providers and law enforcement officials to discuss ways to battle the opioid crisis. Panelists include Kentucky Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet John Tilley and Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Vickie Yates Brown Glisson.

Journey to Recovery and Inside Opioid Addiction Forum are KET productions. Journey to Recovery is part of KET’s ongoing Inside Opioid Addiction initiative, funded in part by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The initiative’s website, KET.org/opioids, includes archived KET and national programs addressing America’s growing opioid problem.