Linus Could Still Talk About Christmas Under Kentucky Bill

Linus could still explain the true meaning of Christmas to Charlie Brown under a bill approved by the Kentucky Senate. Senators voted Friday for the measure that defends the rights of students to express religious beliefs in public schools and allows the Bible to be used for the study of religion.

It now moves to the House. The bill also would permit school boards to allow schools to sponsor "artistic or theatrical programs" that advance the learning of cultural or religious heritage. That provision is in part a response to a Kentucky school's decision to cut Bible passages referenced in a performance of "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The bill sets guidelines for schools to allow religious beliefs to be expressed on school grounds. It allows teachers to use the Bible for the study of religion, its history and role in the U.S.