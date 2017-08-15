Lexington Vigil in Response to Charlottesville, Virginia, Rally

Hundreds of people gathered in Lexington’s courthouse square Monday evening to remember those who died in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend in connection with a white supremacists’ rally. The almost two-hour event included singing, chanting, candle lighting and comments from politicians, spiritual leaders and social activists.

Richard Mitchell with the Central Kentucky Council for Peace and Justice helped get the vigil started.

“We are here to deplore the white racism and white nationalism that are the root of Saturday’s injuries and deaths,” Mitchell said.

A counter protester was killed when a car ran into a crowd in Charlottesville, and two police officers died when a helicopter crashed.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray received much applause. He’s seeking council backing and state approval to move two confederate statues from the old historic courthouse lawn to Veterans Park several miles from downtown.

“You realize that you don’t have a choice sometimes," Gray said. "You’ve just got to speak out. You’ve got to stand up and speak out."

Lexington’s council is expected to take up the statue matter today.