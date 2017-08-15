Lexington Takes First Step Toward Removing Two Confederate Statues

Lexington’s governing body has taken a first step toward removing two Confederate statues from the lawn of a former courthouse.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council gave initial approval on a voice vote today (Tuesday) to move the statues of Confederate officers John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge to an undetermined location. The proposal still needs further council action.

Council members heard more than an hour of public comment on the proposal, with most of it supporting relocation of the statues.

The city would still have to ask a state military heritage commission for permission to move them.

The leader of a white nationalist group said it is planning an event in Lexington soon.