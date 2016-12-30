Lexington Mayor Jim Gray Says Economic Improvement Must Be Ongoing

Jim Gray is halfway through a second term as Lexington Mayor. The Glasgow native and construction business veteran just completed an unsuccessful attempt to unseat U.S. Senator Rand Paul. Gray isn't showing his hand regarding political maneuvers in 2017.

When asked about future runs for office, Gray says he responds, "Today I’m happy as a clam right where I am."

Under the City Charter, the 63-year-old could seek a third term as mayor. Gray certainly isn’t ruling that option out, “There are a lot of things underway in our city today and I can certainly imagine myself serving our city, if the people are willing to allow that."

Former Mayor Scotty Baesler is the only person elected three times to lead the urban county government.

Lexington is home to what Gray calls a robust economy. And while predicting the community will continue to see a strong economy, the two-term mayor says attention must be given to job opportunities for all residents. “There are those who have strong educational backgrounds and have opportunities as a result of that, but there are those who don’t have those opportunities and don’t have that background,” noted Gray. “We’ve got to provide job opportunities for everyone."

Jim Gray says that can come in part by leveraging the assets at the University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and the Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

