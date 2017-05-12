Lexington Judge Rules Refusal to Print Gay Pride Shirts Not Discrimination

A divided Kentucky appeals court panel has ruled that a Lexington business did not discriminate against an organization by refusing to print T-shirts for a gay rights festival.

Chief Judge Joy Kramer wrote in her opinion that the city's ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation does not prohibit the owners of Hands On Originals from "engaging in viewpoint or message censorship." Kramer said the business objected to the message of gay pride, not anyone's sexual orientation.

Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization tried to order the T-shirts for the city's 2012 Gay Pride Festival. An owner of Hands On originals, Blaine Adamson, refused the order citing his Christian beliefs.

Judge Jeff Taylor dissented, saying he thought the business did discriminate against the organization.