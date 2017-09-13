Lexington Council Weighs In on Confederate Statue Status

On the day after Mayor Jim Gray announced a "conditional yes" by the Lexington Cemetery Board to accept two Confederate statues, urban county council members offered their reactions. All their public remarks Tuesday indicated satisfaction for how the matter is being handled.

Mayor Gray and others supporting relocation of the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge monuments met with the cemetery's governing board Monday.

During the council's weekly work session, Vice Mayor Steve Kay expressed confidence that remaining issues will be addressed.

“I know it’s not a done deal," Kay said. "There’s more work to be done. I’m assuming that work will take place and we will sign a formal agreement with the cemetery.”

Council member Peggy Henson said it’s her view the statues never should have been on the lawn of the downtown historic courthouse. She added it was a different era with different points of view.

Mayor Gray remains optimistic about a final agreement, but added the details to work out include maintenance, security and location within the cemetery.