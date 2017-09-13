Lexington Council Weighs In on Confederate Statue Status

By 1 hour ago

Credit kentucky.com

On the day after Mayor Jim Gray announced a "conditional yes" by the Lexington Cemetery Board to accept two Confederate statues, urban county council members offered their reactions. All their public remarks Tuesday indicated satisfaction for how the matter is being handled.

Mayor Gray and others supporting relocation of the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge monuments met with the cemetery's governing board Monday.

During the council's weekly work session, Vice Mayor Steve Kay expressed confidence that remaining issues will be addressed.

“I know it’s not a done deal," Kay said. "There’s more work to be done. I’m assuming that work will take place and we will sign a formal agreement with the cemetery.”

Council member Peggy Henson said it’s her view the statues never should have been on the lawn of the downtown historic courthouse. She added it was a different era with different points of view.

Mayor Gray remains optimistic about a final agreement, but added the details to work out include maintenance, security and location within the cemetery.

Tags: 
Jim Gray
John Hunt Morgan
John Breckinridge
Steve Kay
Peggy Henson

Related Content

Lexington Mayor Says Cemetery Board Tentatively OKs Taking Confederate Statues

By Sep 11, 2017
Daderot, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)// Bedford, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)

A Kentucky mayor says a cemetery board has tentatively agreed to take two Confederate statues.

Lexington Cemetery GM on Confederate Statues Request

By Sep 11, 2017
Official Photo/lexingtonky.gov

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will go before the Lexington Cemetery Board this afternoon asking for approval to relocate two Confederate statues from the grounds of the Old Courthouse to the historic cemetery.

Lexington Cemetery Asked to Take Confederate Statues

By Aug 31, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is asking the board at a local cemetery to consider placement of two Confederate statues on its historic burial grounds.