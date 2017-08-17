Lexington Council Vote Expected Tonight on Confederate Statues

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Daderot, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)// Bedford, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)

 Lexington’s city council is anticipated to cast a final vote this evening on moving two confederate statues off the historic courthouse grounds.

If approved, then work over the next 30 days would go to determine where to move the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge statues. It’s at that point, the matter could go before the State Military History Commission for its consideration.

While a leader from a white nationalist group says a protest is planned in Lexington, Police Chief Mark Barnard says his division has received no indication of a demonstration over the next few days.

The Breckinridge statue was placed in the middle of downtown Lexington in 1887 while the likeness of John Hunt Morgan came in 1911.

Tags: 
Confederate Statue
Lexington Fayette Urban County
John Hunt Morgan
John Breckinridge

Related Content

Community Leaders, Lawmakers Call For Removal Of Davis Statue

By 22 hours ago
Ryland Barton

A bipartisan group of community leaders and lawmakers called for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the state Capitol rotunda during a rally on Wednesday.

Owensboro Is One of the Latest Towns Being Asked to Move Confederate Statue

By Aug 16, 2017
MAPIO.NET via WKYU

An Owensboro man is leading an effort to move a Confederate statue off the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

Mourners Honor Charlottesville Victim; States Debate Confederate Statues

By editor Aug 16, 2017

The aftermath of the violent protest and counterprotests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend continue to reverberate across the country — sparking discussions about race and the country's Civil War past.

Mourners gathered in Charlottesville on Wednesday to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.