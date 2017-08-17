Lexington Council Vote Expected Tonight on Confederate Statues

Lexington’s city council is anticipated to cast a final vote this evening on moving two confederate statues off the historic courthouse grounds.

If approved, then work over the next 30 days would go to determine where to move the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge statues. It’s at that point, the matter could go before the State Military History Commission for its consideration.

While a leader from a white nationalist group says a protest is planned in Lexington, Police Chief Mark Barnard says his division has received no indication of a demonstration over the next few days.

The Breckinridge statue was placed in the middle of downtown Lexington in 1887 while the likeness of John Hunt Morgan came in 1911.