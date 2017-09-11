Lexington Cemetery GM on Confederate Statues Request

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will go before the Lexington Cemetery Board this afternoon asking for approval to relocate two Confederate statues from the grounds of the Old Courthouse to the historic cemetery.

Among the issues the board will likely discuss is where to place the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge.

Cemetery General Manager Mark Durbin says finding a spot would not be a simple task.

“See all the monuments around here," Durbin said. "Just because the land is open doesn’t mean that it’s available, because all this land in this section is, like, sold out for example.”

Even if the cemetery board gives its go-ahead, Lexington government leaders must get permission from the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission before the statues can be moved.