Legislator Pension Transparency Bill Passes Senate Committee

Credit Kentucky Senator Chris McDaniel official Facebook page

A bill that would open up pension benefits for lawmakers to public review is on its way to the full Kentucky Senate. Similar legislation has passed the Senate before, but failed in the House.

The bill makes benefits of former and current lawmakers subject to open records requests. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says he got a statement last summer that indicated his monthly retirement would be about $1400 dollars.

“Most of the money that goes into our retirement indeed comes from the taxpayers," Thayer said. "I think everyone who is in a public funded retirement system needs to understand that.”

Bill Sponsor Chris McDaniel says he wants Kentuckians to be able to see any conflicts of interest. As an example, McDaniel says someone who is drawing a major pension benefit may be hesitant to make adjustments in the system structure. McDaniel says he’s hopeful the legislation will make it through the House this session.

Tags: 
2017 Kentucky General Assembly
damon thayer
Chris McDaniel
kentucky pensions

