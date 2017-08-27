At Least One Person Killed As 'Catastrophic' Floods Inundate Houston

At least one person was killed as the Houston area was inundated by torrential rain and flooding early Sunday while Tropical Storm Harvey moved slowly across Texas.

One woman died in west Houston late on Saturday after getting caught in flood waters.

She "appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death," The Associated Press reports. A nearby resident "spotted the woman's body floating down the street," ABC13 reported.

By early Sunday morning, rescue officials were stretched thin. At 4:43 a.m. CST, the city of Houston tweeted, "911 services at capacity. If you can shelter in place so."

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight, according to Jeff Lindner with Harris County's Flood Control District who spoke to CNN. Local officials pleaded with residents to stay home and off roadways. But for some, home was no longer a safe place.

Emergency management officials requested "that people escaping flood waters as a last resort do not stay in the attic. If the highest floor of your home becomes dangerous ... get on the roof. Call 911 for help and stay on the line until answered."

Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department asked people to not go into the attic "unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has gotten more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue in the Houston area, according to The Associated Press.

The National Weather Service called it "a catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding event."

A flash flood emergency was in effect Sunday for most of Southeastern Texas.

Rainfall totaled more than 10 inches at the Houston Intercontinental Airport by early Sunday. And forecasters were calling for an additional 15 to 25 inches of rain across the middle and upper Texas coast before the storm is over, with isolated storm totals of up to 40 inches though Thursday.

The NWS said tornadoes had been occurring across Southeast Texas over the past day or so and will continue over the next several days.

Houston's Metro said it was suspending all bus and rail service, and Houston's Hobby Airport said it was closing its arrivals section "due to high water." The city's fire department tweeted: "Please don't Travel - seeing multiple vehicles flooded."

Houston TV station, KHOU, has been covering the flooding and evacuations, but was itself overtaken by floodwater. Anchor Blake Matthews tweeted a video of water from a nearby bayou rushing into the downtown studio. Matthews said they continued working from the second floor.

Elsewhere in Texas

Harvey was the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than half a century.

In the small coastal city of Rockport, Texas, where Harvey made landfall as a massive Category 4 Hurricane on Friday night, a local county judge said one person had died as a result of the storm. The judge also said that the number of injured had risen to about 14 people.

NPR's John Burnett reports from Rockport that even though a mandatory evacuation was ordered, around half of resident are though to have remained.

One resident, Ruben Nino, said he did not have a vehicle and he and his family cowered in their apartment while the storm raged.

"Sheetrock and glass were breaking," Nino said. "We survived in little closet with four people until we called 911 and they came and rescued us. There was a lot of screaming and praying to Jesus and stuff like that."

In the nearby island community of Port Aransas, officials have been unable to conduct a full assessment of Harvey's toll, because of "massive" damage, reports AP.

"I can tell you I have a very bad feeling and that's about it," Mayor Charles Bujan told AP. Bujan had called for a mandatory evacuation but did not know how many residents heeded the call to leave.

Coastal Galveston County made an appeal for owners of "flat bottom" boats to assist with rescue efforts.

What's ahead

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about the storm on several Sunday morning news shows. On CNN he reminded viewers that the storm is impacting a wide swath of the state. "And we urge people across East Texas to make a plan for potential evacuation, if they are ordered to do so."

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by Sunday. But continuing rainfall in the days ahead remains the biggest threat. Some areas of Harris County, where Houston is located, are receiving more than four inches of rain per hour.

President Trump tweeted Sunday, "Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued."

In another tweet Trump said, "I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption."

