Lawmakers React to Hoover's Resignation as Speaker

Jeff Hoover’s decision to step down as House Speaker brought quick reaction from lawmakers.

In a fiery floor speech Monday, the Jamestown representative offered to resign and the House soon accepted his resignation. Representative Mary Lou Marzian believes his decision helps the House move forward, but the Louisville lawmaker is still concerned.

“He said he had 500 letters and emails and texts of support, so I’m wondering: Is sexual harassment not serious that so many people would support him,” said Marzian.

Hoover has denied sexual harassment but said he sent inappropriate, but consensual, text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

In the state Senate, President Robert Stivers said he felt sorry for all involved, adding it was the appropriate for Hoover to step down from his leadership position. The veteran Jamestown representative is not resigning from his legislative seat.