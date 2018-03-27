Lawmakers Pass Bill to Ban Abortion Procedure After 11 Weeks

By 3 hours ago

Credit ALEXANDER KORZH, 123rf stock photos

Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage to a bill that would ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.

The House voted 75-13 Tuesday to send the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch abortion opponent.

The bill would ban an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. It's a common method of second-trimester abortions.

The bill drew contentious debate during its journey through the legislature. Abortion-rights activists warn it would draw a court challenge if it becomes law. They say similar laws in other states have been struck down or blocked while legal challenges proceed.

According to state statistics, the procedure was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions done in Kentucky in 2016.

Tags: 
abortion
Gov. Matt Bevin

Related Content

Bill Banning Common Abortion Procedure After 11 Weeks Advances

By Mar 22, 2018
LRC Public Information

A bill that would prohibit a common abortion procedure after the 11thweek of pregnancy is nearing final passage from the state legislature.

Justices Appear Skeptical Of Calif. Law Challenged By Anti-Abortion Centers

By Mar 20, 2018

Updated on March 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET

Supreme Court justices on both sides of the ideological spectrum expressed skepticism Tuesday about California's "truth-in-advertising" law requiring anti-abortion clinics to more fully disclose what they are.

The anti-abortion "crisis pregnancy centers" objected to the law on free-speech grounds.

While some more liberal justices appeared receptive to the state's case initially, doubt about the law seemed to increase as the argument progressed.

Mississippi Governor Signs Nation's Toughest Abortion Ban Into Law

By Mar 19, 2018

In his State of the State Address in 2014, Gov. Phil Bryant announced a goal: "to end abortion in Mississippi."

Landmark Report Concludes Abortion In U.S. Is Safe

By Mar 16, 2018

Abortions in the United States are safe and have few complications, according to a landmark new study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The report, called "The Safety and Quality of Abortion Care in the United States," examined the four major methods used for abortions — medication, aspiration, dilation and evacuation, and induction — and examined women's care from before they had the procedure through their follow-up care.