Lawmakers To Address Public Education, Criminal Justice, Administrative Issues

Whether to allow charter schools to open up in Kentucky will be one of the biggest pieces of legislation considered this year. Only seven states in the country don’t allow charters.

But questions remain over whether to allow charters to open up across the state or just in Lexington and Louisville, how to hold the organizations accountable and the specifics of how the institutions will be funded.

Kentucky lawmakers will consider an extensive criminal justice reform bill designed to reduce the state’s prison population and save the state money.

Among the provisions of that bill would be “No money bail,” allowing low-income Kentuckians charged with some crimes to be released from jail before trial even if they can’t afford to pay bail. It would also allow companies to locate within state prisons and employ prisoners.

The House and Senate reconvene at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.