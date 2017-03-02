Latin Roots: Gregorio Uribe Big Band

With 16 musicians in tow, Gregorio Uribe has certainly earned the right to call his ensemble a "big band." The ambitious frontman fuses the cumbia rhythms he heard growing up in Colombia with the 1940s flair of American brass to create music that is rich, explosive and undeniably danceable. In this session, Uribe sings, plays the accordion and conducts as the band performs highlights from its 2015 album, Cumbia Universal.

Hear Cumbia Universal on Spotify.



