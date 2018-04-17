In Latest Trade Salvo, China Imposes 179 Percent Tariff On U.S. Sorghum

By 25 minutes ago
  • A field of recently-sprouted grain sorghum in Lyford, Texas, shown in a photograph from May 2013. In the latest salvo of a growing trade war, China announced a temporary 179 percent tariff on the U.S. crop.
    A field of recently-sprouted grain sorghum in Lyford, Texas, shown in a photograph from May 2013. In the latest salvo of a growing trade war, China announced a temporary 179 percent tariff on the U.S. crop.
    Christopher Sherman / AP
Originally published on April 17, 2018 7:05 am

In the latest in a bitter trade dispute between the U.S. and China, Beijing on Tuesday said it would impose anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. sorghum.

China's Commerce Ministry says it will force U.S. sorghum exporters to pay a temporary 178.6 percent "deposit," which will act as a tariff on the cereal grain that is used in China as feed for cattle and as a sweetener in many products, including baijiu, a popular Chinese liquor.

The ministry said in a statement that its preliminary decision comes after a two-month anti-dumping investigation found that shipments of sorghum have been unfairly subsidized, hurting Chinese farmers.

China is the largest buyer of U.S. sorghum – grown mostly in the rural American South, a region that voted heavily for Trump in the 2016 election. China relies almost entirely on the United States for its sorghum, importing about $1 billion worth of the grain a year.

The Commerce Ministry says the new charges, which take effect Wednesday, could be reversed by a final decision in the sorghum probe expected later.

The ministry launched the investigation in February in what many observers said was meant as a retaliation for the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese solar panels and washing machines late last year.

It said the investigation had found Chinese imports of sorghum had increased 14-fold in the five years from 2013 even as the price for the commodity fell 31 percent.

The Trump administration has recently threatened up to $150 billion worth of import duties on Chinese products ranging from steel to robotics, while China has responded with its own list of U.S. products that would be subject to higher tariffs – including soybeans, aircraft and automobiles.

The Wall Street Journal notes, "U.S. sorghum exports to China peaked at $2 billion in 2015 and have averaged nearly a $1 billion a year over the past two years, according to official U.S. data. That makes it a sizeable export—though well below soybeans, more than $12 billion of which were sent to China last year."

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
sorghum
China
tariffs

Related Content

Sorghum Making Comeback to Rivers Region

By John Walker Feb 8, 2013
Wikimedia Commons

Click here to download the Mp3.

When most people think of sorghum they think of sorghum molasses, a contemporary of modern day maple syrup. But recent breakthroughs are changing sorghum’s role as a pancake sweetener.

Calloway County Farmer Trip Furches leans forward in his office chair as he explains why last year was the first time he planted energy sorghum and sweet sorghum.

Local Farmer Preserves Sorghum History

By Jul 8, 2012

At Brad Lowe’s farm, the livestock enjoy free range living together in an open field. Under an old oak tree, chickens peck for food while pigs root around and goats graze. An audience of dairy cows listens intently, while Lowe explains his love of sorghum.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Declines to Share Trade Strategy On China

By Mary Meehan (OVR) Apr 7, 2018
Mary Meehan, WEKU

President Donald Trump says Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will take the lead in handling current trade disputes with China. But Perdue, who is visiting Kentucky, is keeping his plan vague.

Trade War Fears Have Ohio Valley Soy Growers Nervous

By Apr 5, 2018
Nicole Erwin, Ohio Valley ReSource

  China buys more than half of the soybeans grown in the Ohio Valley. So China’s threat this week to place a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soy means farmers would be caught in the crosshairs of a trade war.