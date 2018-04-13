The Latest: Kentucky's House Overrides Governor's Veto

The Latest on teacher protests:

3:55 p.m.

Kentucky's House of Representatives has overridden Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a two-year state spending plan that increases education funding with the help of a $480 million tax increase.

The Republican-controlled House voted 66-28 to override Bevin's vetoes of House Bill 200. The bill authorizes the state to spend $4,000 for every public school student, the highest level in state history.

The increase is possible because of a more than $480 million tax increase approved in a separate bill.

Bevin had vetoed both bills, warning the new taxes would not generate enough money to cover the new spending. Thousands of public school teachers rallied Friday at the Capitol, urging lawmakers to override the vetoes anyway.

2:50 p.m.

Kentucky's House of Representatives has overridden Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a $480 million tax hike that helps pay for increases in public education spending.

The Republican-controlled House voted 57-40 to override the GOP governor's veto of House Bill 366. The bill raises revenue for the state over the next two years. It includes a 6 percent sales tax on a variety of services, including auto and home repairs, to pay for higher classroom spending.

Bevin vetoed the increase because he said it would not generate enough money to cover new state spending. Republican legislative leaders disagreed.

Thousands of teachers rallied at the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, urging lawmakers to override Bevin's vetoes.

The Republican-controlled state Senate will take up the veto next.

2:05 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers are debating whether to override Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a $480 million tax increase that pays for increases in education spending.

The debate comes as thousands of teachers have gathered at the Capitol to ask lawmakers to override the vetoes. Teachers chanted "We are united, can't be divided" as lawmakers debated whether to override the veto.

Republican Rep. Jason Nemes said voting not to override the veto is a vote against public education. Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton disagreed, saying the bill raises taxes on the poor to fund a tax break for the wealthy.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted the it was "not true" that lawmakers had to vote for the new taxes to fund education. He called the bill "sloppy" and "non-transparent."