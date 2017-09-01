Land Between the Lakes Waiving Campground Fees for Displaced Harvey Victims

Land Between the Lakes, the Daniel Boone National Forest and other National Forests in the Southern Region are waiving campground fees for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Land Between the Lakes Public Affairs and Social Media Specialist Janice Wilson said the public lands are open for those who need help.

“If we can offer them a campsite as a chance to get their feet back under them, we’re going to try to do that. We’re going to accommodate as much as we can just to help out. We know they’re going through hard times and we’d like to help," she said.

Wilson said the Southern Region forests made a similar offer following Hurricane Katrina.

Displaced people will be determined on a case-by-case basis by staff at the campground gatehouses.

Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky is also waiving fees. Forest Service Spokeswoman Kim Bonaccorso told WEKU News a campground in Kentucky might be an option for displaced Tennessee families. “Even in Kentucky some areas are going to receive probably more than four inches of rain in the next 24 hours, so there could also be some Kentucky residents who would be interested in taking advantage of this offer also," she said.

List of forests offering campground waivers, according to the LBL website: