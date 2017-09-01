Land Between the Lakes Waiving Campground Fees for Displaced Harvey Victims

By & 38 seconds ago

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Land Between the Lakes, the Daniel Boone National Forest and other National Forests in the Southern Region are waiving campground fees for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. 

Land Between the Lakes Public Affairs and Social Media Specialist Janice Wilson said the public lands are open for those who need help.

“If we can offer them a campsite as a chance to get their feet back under them, we’re going to try to do that. We’re going to accommodate as much as we can just to help out. We know they’re going through hard times and we’d like to help," she said.

Wilson said the Southern Region forests made a similar offer following Hurricane Katrina.

Displaced people will be determined on a case-by-case basis by staff at the campground gatehouses.

Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky is also waiving fees. Forest Service Spokeswoman Kim Bonaccorso told WEKU News a campground in Kentucky might be an option for displaced Tennessee families. “Even in Kentucky some areas are going to receive probably more than four inches of rain in the next 24 hours, so there could also be some Kentucky residents who would be interested in taking advantage of this offer also," she said.

List of forests offering campground waivers, according to the LBL website:

  • National Forests and Grasslands in Texas – (936) 639-8501
  • Kisatchie National Forest – (318) 473-7160
  • National Forests in Mississippi – (601) 965-1600
  • National Forests in Alabama – (334) 832-4470
  • National Forests in Florida – (850) 523-8500
  • Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests – (770) 297-3000
  • Ouachita National Forest – (501) 321-5202
  • Ozark-St. Francis National Forests – (479) 964-7200
  • Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area – (800) 525-7077
  • Daniel Boone National Forest – (859) 745-3100
  • Cherokee National Forest – (423) 476-9700
  • National Forests in North Carolina – (828) 257-4200
  • Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests – (803) 561-4000
  • George Washington and Jefferson National Forests – (540) 265-5100
Tags: 
Land Between the Lakes
Daniel Boone National Forest
Harvey

Related Content

At Least 100,000 Homes Were Affected By Harvey. Moving Back In Won't Be Easy

By 4 hours ago

Now that the rain has stopped and floodwaters are slowly starting to recede, government officials are figuring out where tens of thousands of evacuees in Texas and Louisiana can stay.

The White House estimates about 100,000 houses were affected by the storm. Many were destroyed or are too damaged to live in. More than 30,000 people are staying in emergency shelters and will soon be in need of permanent accommodations.

(Update) NWS: Harvey Remnants Move Through The Region

By Aug 30, 2017
NOAA Paducah, weather.gov

Friday Mid-Morning Update:

Remnants of Harvey continue eastward on Friday. Moderate to heavy rains should end by Friday evening. No severe weather is expected, however a flash flood watch and a lake wind advisory remain in effect until 7. Winds around 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 remain a concern. Avoid flooded areas.

3 Reasons Houston Was A 'Sitting Duck' For Harvey Flooding

By 21 hours ago

There isn't a city in the United States, and there are probably very few anywhere in the world, that could have handled Hurricane Harvey's 50 inches of rain without significant flooding.

But Harvey was Houston's third flood in three years to surpass the "100 year flood" mark. Urban planners and civil engineers say a combination of natural and man-made factors has created a chronic drainage problem that left the city especially vulnerable to Harvey's torrential rains.