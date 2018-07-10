Land Between The Lakes Gathering Input For Strategic Sustainability Plan

Land Between the Lakes is gathering community input to guide recreation and education programs for the next decade.

The 'Forward to the Future' campaign includes public open houses next month and an online platform. The national recreation area in west Kentucky is developing a strategic sustainability plan.

The interactive website, landbetweenthelakes.mindmixer.com asks for feedback about where people spend time in LBL, meaningful experiences, photos and environmental education topics.

The open houses are August 1 at 3:30 at the Stewart County Visitor Center in Dover, Tennessee, and August 7 at 3:30 at the Joe Creason Community Center in Benton, Kentucky.