Lake Between the Lakes Planning Several Prescribed Burns

The Forest Service says it plans to conduct several prescribed burns this year at Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area.

Fire Management Specialist Todd Lerke says in a statement that officials plan to burn a total of about 940 acres in different sections of Land Between the Lakes, which manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture's public lands program. The statement says crews will begin conducting the burns in February.

Some of the areas that will be affected include Hillman Ferry Campground, Piney Campground, Homeplace 1850s Farm and part of the Elk & Bison Prairie.

The Forest Service uses prescribed burns in high use areas to reduce accumulation of dry fuels.