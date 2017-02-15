Lake Barkley Bridge To Re-Open to Traffic On Time

Credit KYTCDistrict1, via Facebook

The existing bridge connecting Land Between the Lakes to Trigg County is expected to open back up to traffic on time. 

The installation of an arch on the new Lake Barkley Bridge closed the existing bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd says the installation went according to plan and the existing bridge will open by 9 am Thursday.

Todd says the bridge will re-open as soon as the crane and jacking towers that were used to move the $20 million arch onto the new bridge are removed.

Watch the construction here

Tags: 
Lake Barkley bridge
kentucky transportation cabinet
Keith Todd

