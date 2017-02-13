Lake Barkley Bridge to Close for 48 Hours for Arch Installation

A $20 million arch installation connecting Land Between the Lakes to Trigg County will halt traffic for the next two days across the US 68 and KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge.

Traffic will be detoured starting at 9 AM Tuesday to allow placement of the main arch span on the new bridge. This will add about 35 miles to a trip between Cadiz and Murray as traffic will be sent through Grand Rivers to Interstate 24, the Purchase Parkway, and US 641. KYTC Public Information Officer Keith Todd says although the bridge closure may be an inconvenience, people should remember the reason behind it.

“We’re building a new bridge and once the new bridge is completed the trip will go a lot better in the future. We just ask folks to bear with us and we’ll try to keep the closure to a minimum, but it looks like it’s probably going to be 48 hours that the existing bridge will be closed,” Todd said.

Boat traffic on Lake Barkley will also be halted for up to 24 hours. Todd said although the completion date for the new bridge is not set, two lanes of traffic should be open on the new bridge by this time next year. The public will be able to watch the arch placement on the Land Between the Lakes shore of the bridge.