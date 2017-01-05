Labor Union Legislation Moves Through Kentucky Chambers Thursday

Legislation reforming how labor unions and union dues operate moved through both chambers of the Kentucky legislature Thursday. Here's what cleared the House and Senate:

House

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make it illegal for workers to have to join a labor union or pay dues to keep a job. The so-called "right-to-work" legislation was filed as HB 1, making it the top priority of the new Republican majority.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it could pass as early as Saturday. Republicans have tried for years to make Kentucky a right-to-work state, only to be thwarted by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

But this year, Republicans have super majorities in both chambers, allowing them to pursue an aggressive agenda.

Opponents say the bill will weaken labor unions' bargaining power and lead to lower wages for workers. Supporters say it will attract more jobs to Kentucky.

Senate

Labor unions would be barred from using union dues to make political contributions under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky Senate.

The bill would require labor unions to have a separate fund for political donations and would require them to make sure no dues or fees are used to contribute to candidates.

It cleared the Republican-led Senate on a 25-11 vote Thursday.

The bill would also ban companies from automatically withholding union dues from employee paychecks unless the employees give permission.

The bill is one of several proposals targeting labor unions that have sailed through the legislature in the first week of the session.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it could pass as early as Saturday.

