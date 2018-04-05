KYTC Restricts Eastbound Traffic On I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted eastbound traffic to one lane on Interstate 24 at the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker.

The restriction is due to a maintenance issue with a finger joint. KYTC says several bolts have sheared off the joint creating a hazard to vehicles traveling in the right-hand lane.

The cabinet says motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this lane restriction. Some delays are possible during high travel periods on Fridays and weekends.

Eastbound motorists can self-detour via US 62 and KY 453 between Exit 27 at Calvert City and Exit 31 at Grand Rivers.

This restriction will be in place until the joint can be replaced. A contract for the replacement is scheduled for bidding next month.