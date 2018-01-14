KYTC Preparing for Another Round of Snow in Region

A regionwide Winter Weather Advisory begins around 9 a.m. on Monday, through Midnight. The National Weather Service in Paducah says most areas will receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow. Snow is expected to taper off Monday night.

An advisory means periods of snow could cause slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30s. A period of cold will follow on Tuesday, with highs in the mid teens and wind chill values between -5 to -15 (in the northern part of the region).

State road crews in west Kentucky are preparing for another round of snow and colder temperatures Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release crews across the region made progress over the weekend clearing major roadways following the recent winter storm.

Road crews plan to report about 10 a.m. in District One Counties. These counties include the Jackson Purchase as well as Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg Counties. Crews in District Two, further east, will be called in as the snow starts to develop and as response is needed.

KYTC asks drivers to exhibit caution as the road conditions worsen.

According to KYTC, low temperatures will hamper road clearing efforts, as salt and other chemicals lose potency when the weather drops below 15 degrees.